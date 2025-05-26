33 Shropshire businesses handed new food hygiene ratings - with one Chinese takeaway told 'major improvement necessary'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The organisation publishes ratings on pubs, restaurants and takeaways across the country with scores ranging from one to five.

Businesses are judged on hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety, the agency declared.

The agency has released its latest hygiene ratings for 33 bars, restaurants, cafes and takeaways across Shropshire in the last week.

Rated 5: