73-year-old woman with suspected broken ankle rescued from Shropshire beauty spot

A 73-year-old woman was rescued by firefighters after slipping on rocks at a Shropshire beauty spot.

By Megan Jones
Published

Emergency services were called to the Long Mynd at around 5.30pm on Thursday, after a woman slipped and fell at the popular hiking spot.

The fire service's Pinzgauer, an all-terrain utility vehicle used for rescues - was one two vehicles that went to the scene from Church Stretton station.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The crew from Church Stretton had another rescue type incident on the Longmynd this afternoon where we were called to a 73 year old old female who had slipped on some rocks on the path in Towns Brook Hollow going up to the Longmynd.

Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

"She had fallen and suffered a suspected broken ankle, we managed to rescue her off the Longmynd and waited for the ambulance to arrive, she was then taken to hospital for further checks.

Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

"She was a lovely lady and so happy to see us reach her, hope she recovers soon and is back on her feet."

