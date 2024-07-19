73-year-old woman with suspected broken ankle rescued from Shropshire beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to the Long Mynd at around 5.30pm on Thursday, after a woman slipped and fell at the popular hiking spot.

The fire service's Pinzgauer, an all-terrain utility vehicle used for rescues - was one two vehicles that went to the scene from Church Stretton station.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The crew from Church Stretton had another rescue type incident on the Longmynd this afternoon where we were called to a 73 year old old female who had slipped on some rocks on the path in Towns Brook Hollow going up to the Longmynd.

"She had fallen and suffered a suspected broken ankle, we managed to rescue her off the Longmynd and waited for the ambulance to arrive, she was then taken to hospital for further checks.

"She was a lovely lady and so happy to see us reach her, hope she recovers soon and is back on her feet."