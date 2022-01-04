Tommy gets off to flying start with 10 stone weight loss challenge

Tommy Conlon from Church Stretton steps on the scales for the first time ahead of his 10 stone weight loss journey throughout 2022 to raise money for Little Rascals and Rotary Club of Church Stretton. His weight to begin with is 31.9 stone. Pictured are, from left: Natalie Hughes (Charity Manager, Little Rascals), Julian Hargreaves (Team Leader, Rotary Club of Church Stretton), Tommy Conlon, Dave Edwards and Amanda Bebbington (PT).

Tommy Conlon stepped onto the scales for his first official weigh-in on Monday at Church Stretton's Mayfair Community Centre.

And even though 34-year-old mobile phone shop boss Tommy weighed in at 31 stone 9 lb, it was more than two stone lighter than he was at an unofficial weigh-in just six weeks ago.

"I was so scared of what I might see when I got on the scales," said Tommy, who was told to lose weight by his doctor.

"But I am so much more positive now. I've lost weight by eating sensibly, even over Christmas."

By the time his challenge ends this time in 2023, Tommy wants to get down to around 21 stone 9 lbs and change his life.

He's even willing to help share the journey with others.

"I saw a gent who weighs 36 stone who told me that I have inspired him to lose weight," said Tommy.

"If anyone else wants to join the challenge with me, just come into the Get Connected mobile phone shop."

Backed by a team of people including ex-Shrewsbury Town and Wales footballer Dave Edwards, Tommy, of Central Avenue, Church Stretton, is getting plenty of advice.

He's also got plenty of personal motivation to lose the pounds, including a diabetes diagnosis.

Tommy's getting married to Sarah in April and wants to shed six stone by then and be able to fit into a proper suit.

"I want to be able to run around and be around for my five-year-old son, Harvey," he added.

Tommy also has one more personal motivation in place - he’s aiming to raise as as much money as possible for charity.

Tommy also wants to raise at least £2,000 and split it between The Little Rascals Foundation, and The Rotary Club Of Church Stretton.

He's off to a flying start there, too, with £1,000 in the online and offline pots.

To donate visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tommysweightlosschallenge2022.