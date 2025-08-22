The emergency services had been called to Wenlock Edge, shortly after 4pm yesterday - Thursday, August 21.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) requested the help of West Mercia Search and Rescue, which dispatched a team that helped to get the patient from the beauty spot to the ambulance on a stretcher.

A spokeswoman for WMAS said they had been called to treat two patients - a man and a woman, but only the man required treatment.

The casualty being rescued from the scene. Picture: West Mercia Search and Rescue

She said: "We were called at 4.08pm to two patients who had fallen in Much Wenlock. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found two patients, a man and a woman.

"The first, a man was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries.

"He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.

"The second, a woman was uninjured and did not require treatment from ambulance staff.”