Man rescued from Shropshire beauty spot taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries'
A man rescued from a Shropshire beauty spot was taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries'.
The emergency services had been called to Wenlock Edge, shortly after 4pm yesterday - Thursday, August 21.
West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) requested the help of West Mercia Search and Rescue, which dispatched a team that helped to get the patient from the beauty spot to the ambulance on a stretcher.
A spokeswoman for WMAS said they had been called to treat two patients - a man and a woman, but only the man required treatment.
She said: "We were called at 4.08pm to two patients who had fallen in Much Wenlock. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended the scene.
"Upon arrival we found two patients, a man and a woman.
"The first, a man was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries.
"He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.
"The second, a woman was uninjured and did not require treatment from ambulance staff.”