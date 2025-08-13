County estate agent celebrates Church Stretton - Shropshire's ‘Little Switzerland’

Nestled in the heart of the Shropshire Hills AONB, Church Stretton’s rolling hills, panoramic views and distinct charm continue to captivate homeowners and buyers alike, driving sustained, eager demand for property in the area.

Grade II listed Penkridge Hall in Leebotwood, Church Stretton for sale via Samuel Wood estate agents with a guide price of £1.1million.

At Samuel Wood, Branch Manager, Vicki Oldhams champions the Church Stretton operations from the company's Stretton Hub, ensuring personalised, expert care for both sellers and buyers in this picturesque, nationally recognised market.

“Our reputation in Church Stretton is exceptional,” said Vicki.

Views across the garden at Penkridge Hall.

"From the moment a client contacts me, I am committed to guiding them seamlessly—whether they’re capturing the essence of this beautiful area or preparing for sale.”

Backing this commitment is the Samuel Wood local footprint with branches serving Shrewsbury, Ludlow and Craven Arms, and its Mayfair Office team in London continuing to present Shropshire’s timeless appeal to a prestigious, wider audience.

This ensures that properties in Church Stretton gain maximum exposure, from local corners of Shropshire to the capital’s most discerning buyers.

The living room/drawing room at Penkridge Hall, for sale via Samuel Wood.

Vicki added: "One of our south Shropshire properties in Leebotwood, the 4-bedroomed Penkridge Hall, with a guide price of £1.1million was featured in the Sunday Times last week, courtesy of our London PR team. We really go the extra mile for our clients with our unique approach.

"And Church Stretton offers some incredible properties, from smallholdings, to listed buildings, to cottages with rustic charm, to spacious and modern family homes and flats - many offering up incredible views and access to some of the country's finest landscapes and vistas," she added.

You can view Samuel Wood's Church Stretton and surrounding areas at samuelwood.co.uk

The breakfast kitchen at Penkridge Hall.

If you're thinking of selling your home in Church Stretton you can visit samuelwoodltd.myinstantvaluation.com to find out how much your home could be worth for free, arrange a meeting at your convenience, or call Samuel Wood on 01694 722723 to be connected with its Church Stretton Hub team.