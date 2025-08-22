At Telford Magistrates Court on Monday, August 11, Brian Woods, 70, of Limekiln Bank, St Georges, Telford, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a court order to clear waste from a site on Granville Road, Donnington Wood.

He had previously admitted, at a hearing on June 16, to running a waste operation without a permit, contrary to Environmental Permitting Regulations.

For that offence, he received a 12-month community order, with a requirement to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

A Telford man has been ordered to pay £1,000 for failing to clear an illegal waste site following a prosecution by the Environment Agency. Picture: Environment Agency

He was also ordered to pay £1,470 in costs and £114 victim surcharge.

The case started in August 2019 when Woods admitted to storing waste on the site between December 2016 and April 2017 without an environmental permit.

The case was adjourned on condition that Woods removed all the waste from the site by July 26, 2020.

He was also ordered not to bring any additional waste onto the site.

Between July 2020 and June 2024, Environment Agency (EA) officers made several checks on the site to find that the waste had not been removed.

The EA said that Woods on a number of occasions did not attend scheduled meetings, citing ill health or medical appointments as the reason.

The defendant said in mitigation that following the collapse of his business he was not in a financial position to clear the site of waste.

It was said some 75 percent of the waste had now been removed.

Following the case a spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “The Environment Agency will pursue any person or company that fails to uphold the law to protect nature and will continue to press for the strongest possible penalties.

“Failure to comply with these legal requirements is a serious offence that can damage the environment and harm human health.

“If anyone has environmental concerns they should call our 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.”