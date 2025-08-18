Fire crews extinguish four disposable barbecues in 'no-barbecue area' on the Long Mynd
Fire crews have extinguished four disposable barbecues that were being used in a "no-BBQ area".
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it sent a crew to the Long Mynd just after 7pm on Sunday (August 17).
A spokesperson for the SFRS said a crew from Church Stretton found "four disposable BBQs in a no-BBQ area".
The spokesperson added that the barebcues were "extinguished by fire service personnel".