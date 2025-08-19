Woodland in South Shropshire named 'least stressful spot in England' closes for £50,000 renovation

Rectory Wood and Field in Church Stretton was was formally declared a Local Nature Reserve by Church Stretton Town Council in 2022.

In 2009, the secluded location in the Long Mynd was named the ‘least stressful spot in England’ by the Independent newspaper.

Now the tranquil beauty spot is getting some work done.

Rectory Wood and the pool in Church Stretton

Church Stretton Town Council said the £50,000 project will see the closure of the central part of the wood as renovation's take place.

A spokesperson said: “The central part of Rectory Wood around the reflecting pool is temporarily closed for four weeks starting August 18 whilst work is undertaken to restore and make safe this treasured local feature.

“The £50,000 project will include draining the pool and removing debris, repairing the weir, replacing the bridge and restoring the ice house as well as some work on the paths to improve accessibility.

“When the work is finished it will provide a great space for everybody to enjoy. The approach to the work and plans have been widely agreed with environmental groups who all agree that the work must be done.

“The work is extensive, and involves the use of heavy machinery and the transport of lots of materials. Please keep away from the site and be aware of all equipment in and around the site.”