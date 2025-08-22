Popular Bridgnorth hotel restaurant goes on the market for £45,000

The restaurant is situated on the ground floor of The Falcon Hotel in Bridgnorth and according to Christie and Co who are marketing the concession, generates an average weekly turnover of £7,500.

The Falcon is an historic 17th-century coaching inn that has been thoughtfully refurbished with beer garden that sits in the heart of Bridgnorth in St John's Street.

“The interior has been finished to a high standard, featuring a well-presented dining area with quality design elements that create a welcoming and professional atmosphere,” Harry Coughlin, business agent at Christie and Co said. “The space includes a fully equipped commercial kitchen, designed to support a full-service food operation. Additional amenities include an external beer garden, ideal for outdoor dining, and on-site storage facilities that support the day-to-day operational needs of the business. The property includes on-site customer parking.

“From day one, this presents a strong opportunity for an experienced restaurant operator to establish their brand within a busy hotel environment. The operator will act as the exclusive food provider for the hotel, with the ability to generate revenue across breakfast, brunch, lunch, and evening service.”

He added: “This opportunity has become available due to the retirement sale of the existing concession. The current business generates an average weekly turnover of £7,500, offering a solid foundation for a new operator."