Plans to transform Telford leisure centre with new swimming pool

Plans have been submitted for for the Dawley Sports and Leisure complex which sits within the grounds of The Telford Langley School.

Read Construction, along with a multi-disciplinary team, were appointed by Telford & Wrekin Council to deliver a new wet and dry swimming and fitness centre at the school.

The plan is to name the new centre after Dawley-born seaman Captain Matthew Webb. Picture: Ellis Williams

The proposed new centre sits to the east of the school on current grass football fields which are to be re-provided. The plan is for it to be named after Captain Matthew Webb, a Dawley-born seaman who was the first person to swim the English Channel without the use of artificial aids, which he completed on his second attempt.

If approved, it will have a 25 metre, five-lane pool and surround circulation area including changing rooms, offices, toilets, a reception, and a sprinkler pump room. A fitness suite will be on the first floor.

Outside, the proposal is for a show netball court, including spectator seating, and the relocation of the existing 11v11 and 9v9 grass pitches. External works, including drainage, car parking and pedestrian parking are also part of the scheme.

The centre will be open from 6.30am to 10.30pm on weekdays and 7am to 9am at weekends. It is proposed that the school will use the facilities within school hours and the level of use will depend on the demand. Coach drop-offs or schools, if required, will be via the existing lay-by on Duce Drive.

If approved, the complex will include a 25 metre, five lane swimming pool. Picture: Ellis Williams

During the week, the community will continue to access the facilities from 5pm to 10pm, with the grass pitches only used at weekends.

It is envisaged that the centre will employ around 20 members of staff, with 10 being full-time and 10 part-time. Pool chemical deliveries will take place every two to four weeks and refuse collections will be weekly.

A public consultation was held at the school in June, where people couid view the plans and ask questions. The design and access statement says the response to the scheme was very positive, with people sauing it had community benefits.

Some concerns were raised though. This included the fence between the school and the Telford Flyers sports needing upgrading and traffic concerns around the school and estate.

A BMX member also wanted greater details on the construction and occupation phase, saying they were concerned about the impact on their site when they host regional events that can host 1,800 people. The statement says that the concerns have been addressed.

Anyone who wishes to view the plans and comment on them can do so by searching for reference TWC/2025/0568.