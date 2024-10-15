Bishop's Castle community passes significant milestone in swimming pool fundraising campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In less than one year campaigners in south Shropshire have raised a stunning £200,000 to replace the old swimming pool at the SpArC Leisure Centre in Bishop's Castle.

Fundraisers in Bishop's Castle now have to raise the still daunting sum of £50,000 in the next five months. But confidence is rising that they will cross the line with more events lined up and donations coming in.

Jean Shirley, who chairs Save The SpArC, said: "£200,000 is a significant milestone. It is incredible, we have got £200,000 towards a target of £250,000 in less than one year.

"It has come largely through a community effort which shows how loved and needed the SpArC is.

"I think we will make the full amount needed by the end of the financial year."

She think that the 'massive success' that was the fanzone for Olympic swimmer Oliver Morgan got them over that psychologically important line.

"It netted us more than £6,000 and we had some fairly big contributions from people who we do not know. It was huge for us.

"I can only think that the donations were made as a result of the publicity for the fanzone which attracted thousands of people who followed Oliver in the Olympics."

The cause has also recently benefitted after a supermarket in south Shropshire made a splash with a £2,000 donation.

A spokesperson for Tuffins Supermarket in Craven Arms said they were 'proud' to announce the significant donation.

"As part of our Making a Difference Locally charity we have donated £2,000 to help fund a new swimming pool at the centre," said the spokesperson.

"The swimming pool is 50 years old and the fibreglass lining is unlikely to last much longer so an upgrade is essential.

"The importance of a swimming pool in a very rural community was well illustrated during the Paris Olympic Games when the community came together to cheer on local man Ollie Morgan."

Phil Delves, director of Tuffins, presented a cheque to Jean Shirley, trustee and chair of the SpArC Charity.

Phil Delves, Director of Tuffins, presenting a cheque to Jean Shirley, Trustee and Chair of the SpArC Charity. Picture: Tuffins Supermarket

Bishop's Castle councillor Ruth Houghton sent an update on the campaign to supporters about recent fundraising and events in the pipeline.

The fundraisers also received good news that the Co-op Local Community Fund has accepted the SpArC Charity for its next round of funding. It will run for 12 months from October 20 and Co-op members have been asked to support the cause.

The campaign has also raised £1,067 from an apple pressing event at Bank House.

"We were pretty astounded to realise that we made £1,067," said Ms Shirley.

"It was hard work for a whole day, and only possible with some fantastic volunteers and a great venue."

The next event is a Bonfire Night on Saturday, November 2 and its organisers have offered to share the proceeds between Party in the Park and the Pool at 50.

There will also be the return of the prize bingo on Friday ,November 29 in the SpArC theatre.