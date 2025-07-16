Woman injured in collision with off-road biker in Telford - police appeal for info after biker left the scene

The 21-year-old woman suffered injuries to her ribs and shoulder in the collision, which happened along Brookside Avenue in Brookside, Telford on Thursday, June 12.

West Mercia Police said that, at around 8.40pm, the woman was riding her road legal motorbike along the road when a male on an off-road bike collided with her. Both were knocked off their bikes onto the road.

Brookside Avenue in Telford. Photo: Google

Senior PCSO Katy Balaam said: "The male quickly left the scene towards Stirchley. [He] was described as riding a black bike, wearing grey shorts, black hoodie and a black balaclava.

"The Brookside Safer Neighbourhood team would like to reassure residents that we are committed to identifying and dealing with offenders who continue to ride these bikes illegally."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email opspree@westmercia.police.uk.