Shropshire fitness class helping reverse type 2 diabetes

The weekly ‘Move it or Lose it’ sessions are led by Healthy Life Coach Amanda Arnold and the sessions involve Low Intensity Interval Training to safely build fitness and boost the health of participants.

Local resident and class attendee Janet is one of the program’s success stories, crediting the classes with helping her reverse her Type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

“Eighteen months ago, I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and prescribed Metformin, which didn’t suit me. After some dietary changes and finding Amanda’s class, my health started to turn around. A few months in, I’m now classed as pre-diabetic, without medication. I can’t recommend the classes enough, they’re also great fun!” Said Janet.

Just look at Janet! Photo: SCLT

Amanda Arnold, Healthy Life coach for Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which operates the facility in partnership with Serco Leisure, said: “I wanted to develop sessions that provided a welcoming, affordable fitness options for anyone living with or at risk of diabetes. These classes are more than exercise, they’re about empowerment and community. Combining gentle resistance and cardio movements, the sessions are inclusive and suitable for all fitness levels.

“We’re seeing incredible transformations, and it proves what’s possible when people are supported in the right way, just look at Janet! It’s about creating a space where people feel comfortable and motivated to keep showing up for themselves.”

The class takes place every Thursday at the SSV and is free for members and Healthy Lives participants, or just £2.80 for non-members. To find out more and book your spot, please contact the centre via their website: shropshireleisurecentres.com/shrewsbury-sports-village/contact-us/

Shrewsbury Sports Village, the Quarry, Oswestry Leisure Centre, Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre, Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre and SpArC Bishops Castle are operated by Shropshire Community Leisure Trust in partnership with Serco Leisure, on behalf of Shropshire Council.