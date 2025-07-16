Spaniel found 'collapsed and emaciated' on dual carriageway layby in West Midlands

An appeal for information has been launched after a liver and white coloured Spaniel was found in a layby on the A4103, between Hereford and Worcester.

The 15-year-old dog was quickly taken to a vet in Hereford; however, its suffering was found to be such that it had to be euthanised.

The RSPCA has appealed for help to find the owners of a dog which was found collapsed and emaciated in a layby

The RSPCA said it is working alongside police to work out the circumstances surrounding the animal's death, and to find the owners.

RSPCA inspector Claire Davey said: "This is a very upsetting incident and we'd like to thank everyone involved in ensuring this dog was taken to a vet after he was found.

"Unfortunately, the microship details were not up to date, so we are unable to find out where he came from or what happened. We also don't know the exact location where he was found, but we understand that it was on the A4103.

"The dog, who was clearly in a very poor state and was emaciated, was euthanised on welfare grounds. The police have now seized the body as evidence and we are making enquiries."

Anyone with information about the dog is asked to contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.