Final countdown to Bishop's Castle Party in the Park 2025
Come and enjoy nine hours of great live music from amazing local talent this Saturday!
A fabulous music event for all the family. An amazing line-up of local artists to entertain you all afternoon and evening on our big festival stage. The Samba Workshop will get you in the rhythm for dancing. Children can pop along to the carnival themed arts tent and make something bright and noisy to join with the Samba workshop for a display of musical creations.
A great choice of food vendors offer something delicious to eat, and the bar will be open throughout.
Check out our merch stall for our new logo t-shirts and beakers - plus local traders selling jewellery and festival goodies.
Where: Bishop's Castle Playing Fields, SY9 5AU
When: Saturday, 19 July
Time: 1pm - 10.30pm
Great value at £15 per adult - tickets on the gate or in advance from the Six Bells pub
See you at the party!