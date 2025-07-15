Final countdown to Bishop's Castle Party in the Park 2025

A fabulous music event for all the family. An amazing line-up of local artists to entertain you all afternoon and evening on our big festival stage. The Samba Workshop will get you in the rhythm for dancing. Children can pop along to the carnival themed arts tent and make something bright and noisy to join with the Samba workshop for a display of musical creations.

Bishop's Castle Party in the Park. Photo: Mike Olivant

A great choice of food vendors offer something delicious to eat, and the bar will be open throughout.

Check out our merch stall for our new logo t-shirts and beakers - plus local traders selling jewellery and festival goodies.

Where: Bishop's Castle Playing Fields, SY9 5AU

When: Saturday, 19 July

Time: 1pm - 10.30pm

Great value at £15 per adult - tickets on the gate or in advance from the Six Bells pub

See you at the party!

Bishop's Castle Party in the Park