'Minor injuries but hospital not needed' for driver after car ends up on its roof

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency crews rushed to the A489, at Pentreheyling on the Shropshire side of the border near Church Stoke at about 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers from the police, fire service and ambulance found a car on its roof.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.28pm to reports of a car on it’s roof on the A489 in Church Stoke, Shropshire.

"One ambulance attended and assessed the driver, a man, who was out of the vehicle and had sustained minor injuries.

"He didn’t required hospital treatment and was discharged on scene"

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said its officers attended the incident to find car on its roof.

"Thankfully, no injuries to report," they said.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Bishop's Castle to the scene.

They were assisted by an over the border Mid and West Wales Fire Service crew from Montgomery who made vehicle safe and incident was handed over to police. Their stop message was received at 8.01pm.

West Mercia Police closed the road at 8.43pm to deal with the incident on the A489 near junction with B4385. It was re-opened at 11.20pm.