Bishop's Castle's new Mayor

Cllr Josh Dickin and Cllr Andy Stelman were elected to the postions of Mayor and Deputy Mayor whilst the recently elected council welcomed three new Councillors namely Ella Embrey, Sam Angell and Juile Magill to the full council.

Following the appointments of the Mayor's Chaplin and Consort the newly elected Mayor promised to serve and represent the town to the best of his ability and to continue a number of initiatives recently taken on by the Town Council.

Following a short business meeting the gathered crowd were invited to enjoy drinks and refreshments in the Market Hall.

The New Bishop's Castle Town Council

The Town Crier announces the New Mayor & Deputy

The Annual Town Meeting will be held this evening (May 27) followed by the next full Council Meeting on June 17 both at 7.30pm in the Town Hall.