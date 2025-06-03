Date announced for Bishop's Castle Civic Society AGM
The Bishop's Castle Civic Society AGM will be held on 12 June at 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall, Station Street, Bishop's Castle.
The speaker Simon Fowler is coming from London to tell the story of the Roberts family and the Three Tuns Brewery, one of the earliest breweries in England - "No headaches on a Saturday morning". This will be followed by refreshments.
Membership is £5 per person per annum, or £10 for a family.
Everyone welcome.