Date announced for Bishop's Castle Civic Society AGM

The speaker Simon Fowler is coming from London to tell the story of the Roberts family and the Three Tuns Brewery, one of the earliest breweries in England - "No headaches on a Saturday morning". This will be followed by refreshments.

Membership is £5 per person per annum, or £10 for a family.

Everyone welcome.