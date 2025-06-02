Invitation to cream tea in Bishop's Castle
Join us at Abbeyfield House in Bishop's Castle for a Midsummer Cream Tea on Saturday, 21 June.
Be entertained by the wonderful harpist Kristina Norton, browse the stalls for some bric-a-brac, books, plants and produce or try your luck on the bottle stall and the raffle.
Everyone is welcome to join in an afternoon of companionship at Abbeyfield House!
Date: Saturday, June 21
Time: 2pm to 4pm