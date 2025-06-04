Free swimming sessions for the whole family at Big Splash Weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The weekend of free activities will be on both days at Oswestry Leisure Centre, The Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre and Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre. Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre and SpArC Bishops Castle will be taking part on Saturday only.

A key feature of the Big Splash event is a programme of free taster swimming lessons delivered by the centres’ fully-trained teaching team. These sessions are a great way for people of all ages to try swimming before signing up to a course.

Rhys Collins, Partnership Manager for the centres, said: “Learning to swim is such a vital life skill, and as we head into the summer months, more people will be heading out on holidays, involving a trip to the beach or a swim in a hotel pool. It’s vital that anyone entering any body of water is armed with the skills needed to stay safe. Our taster sessions are the perfect ‘try before you buy’ option for new learners of all ages.

“Check out the centres’ websites for booking details, and get ready to enjoy the Big Splash Weekend!”

To book a session at the Big Splash Weekend, please visit the website: shropshireleisurecentres.com