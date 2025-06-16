The Marches Choir present Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man

The work has been performed hundreds of times throughout the world and has even been in the UK album charts. The Welsh composer has a passion for multiple languages, with texts in English, Latin and French. As well as integrating the Muslim ‘call to prayer’, The Armed Man harks back to Renaissance masses known as ‘L'homme armé’, which were popular at the time, and a Palestrina-style renaissance section.

There are also echoes of earlier and later styles, both sacred and secular, including plainchant, medieval ballads, James Barry-style horn writing (think ‘Goldfinger’) and even a direct quote from Verdi's ‘Rigoletto’ (the choir imitates wind sounds at one point as in Act Three of the opera). This mix of styles manages to hold together, probably because Jenkins’ obvious sincerity shines through every note.

The choir will be conducted by Alistair Auld and accompanied by a small ensemble including drums, trumpets and a poignant solo cello. Becky Thurgur, whose mother sings in the choir, will sing the Soprano solo.

‘The Armed Man’ is a new venture for the choir, who are looking forward to performing in the wonderful atmosphere of St John's Church. The concert starts at 7.30pm, and tickets (£15, children and students free) are available by calling 07806 433394 or online via ticketsource.co.uk, and can also be purchased from choir members or on the night.