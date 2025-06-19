Firefighters battle blaze in Telford town park
Firefighters have been tackling a fire in Telford's town centre park today.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call reporting the "fire in the open" in Telford Town Park at 11.24am today (Thursday, June 19).
One fire engine was dispatched from the Telford Central station.
Upon arrival, the firefighters found a blaze involving approximately 40m by 40m of gorse and undergrowth.
Crews extinguished the open fire using an extended hosereel jet.
The incident was under control by 12.23pm.