Firefighters battle blaze in Telford town park

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call reporting the "fire in the open" in Telford Town Park at 11.24am today (Thursday, June 19).

One fire engine was dispatched from the Telford Central station.

Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, the firefighters found a blaze involving approximately 40m by 40m of gorse and undergrowth.

Crews extinguished the open fire using an extended hosereel jet.

The incident was under control by 12.23pm.