'It's outrageous' say patients as they are told to travel across county for blood tests

Bishop's Castle Medical Practice has announced that it won't be extending its service beyond tomorrow as health chiefs confirmed that there has not been a solution yet.

Patients have been told that they will have to book blood tests at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital - a round trip of 44 miles away - or at the Princess Royal Hospital, in Telford - a round trip of 72 miles.

One patient said: "It will be near impossible to make the round journey or to endure the length of time it would take.

"It is outrageous and unacceptable that this basic clinical test cannot be done by our GP or nurse. It’s cessation cannot to be allowed to happen."

A spokesperson for the medical practice posted on social media: "Unfortunately, despite ongoing discussions with NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, a suitable resolution has not yet been found to enable the phlebotomy service to continue from here after June 25.

"While we are still hopeful that a local solution will be found, we must ask for now, that all patients who need a blood test attend the Path Lab at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, or the Community Diagnostic Clinics in either Telford or Whitchurch."

Appointments can be made by telephone on 01743 492510 or online

The statement adds that it did not want to make the decision but they cannot continue to offer services that are not "appropriately funded" and "jeopardise our ability to offer our core contracted services."

They have appealed to patients not to complain to the reception team and to direct any complaints to the NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

Gareth Robinson, Executive Director of Delivery and Transformation at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, confirmed that they are still looking for a long term solution.

He said: “We continue to work on a number of options to find a long-term solution for the blood testing (phlebotomy) service at Bishop’s Castle Medical Practice.

"We are confident that we will have a solution in place shortly, but at this point are unable to confirm final details.

"We are grateful to Bishop’s Castle Medical Practice for extending their service through to Tuesday June 25 but unfortunately, they are unable to continue beyond this date.

“While this matter is being worked through, we are asking patients who need a blood test to attend either the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, the Princess Royal Hospital, or the Community Diagnostic Clinic (CDC) in Telford.

"We recognise this is disappointing for patients and are confident that this will only be necessary for a short period of time while we continue to work hard on a long-term solution in conjunction with partners across NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and the GP practice.

"We will communicate future arrangements as soon as these are confirmed.”

Bishop's Castle, Liberal Democrat Councillor Ruth Houghton said she has been in touch with health leaders and will follow up.

“ I have been contacted by a number of local people today that have received text messages about the service stopping and who are very worried about this service ending," she said.

"This is particularly serious as public transport to any other place for blood tests is either non-existent or poor. I will continue to work to keep these services here. It would seem sensible that these are now carried out by the hospital here when it re-opens next month.”

Councillor Heather Kidd (Lib Dem, Chirbury and Worthen) added: “It is time that our health professionals work to reduce difficult travel and maximise the use of our very special Community Hospital.

"It really is pretty daft to be sending our residents to the highly congested Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where parking is so difficult and buses infrequent. I am sure that if the ICB rural proof this then it will become clear a local solution needs to be found.”