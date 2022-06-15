Notification Settings

Civic society lines up internationally known speaker for annual meeting

By David Tooley

A south Shropshire civic society will be hearing how big pharma makes the sap of plants into prescription medicines at its annual meeting.

Bishop's Castle town centre
Bishop's Castle Civic Society is an independent force of volunteers seeking to improve and protect the heritage of the town and its open spaces.

Its organisers are pleased to have secured an excellent internationally known speaker from London.

Botanist Dr Henry F. Oakeley is set to give his talk at the Methodist Hall in Station Street, Bishop's Castle, from 7.30pm on Thursday, June 23.

New members are welcome an an annual subscription to the civic society is priced at £5, with family memberships available for £10. Non-members can pay £3 on the night.

