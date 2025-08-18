Shaun Harris, of Stonedale, Sutton Hill, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting a number of offences - involving three separate incidents.

The 34-year-old was twice caught by police operating out of other people's homes, before he was arrested after a dangerous incident where he rammed his car into a wall as he tried to escape being blocked in by police.

In total he admitted nine charges, including being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, possession of class B drugs, possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving with no insurance.

Caroline Harris, prosecuting, said that the first offences had been uncovered on April 24 last year when police visited a property at Brixton Road in Dawley.

The home was owned by another man, who had been marked as a potential 'cuckooing' victim - a practice where dealers take over the homes of vulnerable people to sell drugs.

While police were at the house Harris returned to the property.

He was searched and officers found a Kinder Egg container with five wraps of monkey dust inside.

Following the incident officers searched another property belonging to another man on Herbert Owen Drive in the town.