Shropshire dealer who used Facebook to sell drugs had white powder over nose when arrested by police

Wing Chan, 26, of Burway Drive, Whitchurch, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting a host of charges.

In total he pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing a controlled drug of class A with intent to supply, three charges of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug of class A to another, four charges of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug of class B to another, possession of a controlled drug of class B with intent, and possessing criminal property.

The court was told Chan had been a promising university student studying accountancy and finance who had spiralled into drugs after struggling to cope with family issues.

The charges related to a series of incidents, including one where Chan was discovered in a car which had crashed into a tree, and another where he was arrested in a car in a Manchester car park with 600 cannister of nitrous oxide.

Rosemary Proctor, prosecuting, said that police had been called to a village on the Shropshire/Cheshire border in February 2022 after a member of the public saw a car crash into a tree.

Officers attended and found Chan, who had been driving, with £420 in cash and snap bags containing white powder.

He was arrested and more bags of white powder were found hidden in his sock.

The court was told that there were more than two and a half grams of ketamine, and 0.24g of cocaine.