'This is our worst nightmare': South Shropshire fishing pools closed amid outbreak of serious fish disease

The Fish Health Inspectorate (FHI) has found Koi herpesvirus (KHV) disease in fish at two fishing pools at Wellfield Pools Fishery near Cleobury Mortimer, but there is no threat to public health.

The fishery closed earlier this month after experiencing what were thought to be "possible water quality issues".

Announcing the closure, a spokesperson for the site said: "With KHV in local waters we have to go down the route of having checks done before it gets any worse and to find out the reasons.

"This is our worst nightmare, and [we] hate to close the fishery, but it is only fair on anglers and other fisheries."

Wellfield Pools Fishery near Cleobury Mortimer. Photo: Google

KHV is a serious viral disease of fish that affects all varieties of common and ornamental carp species and can result in large scale mortalities. There is no risk to public health but anyone who suspects an outbreak of KHV is urged to report it to the FHI.

Fish with KHV disease may show signs of necrotic (white or brown) patches on the gills, rough patches on the skin and sloughing mucous and sunken eyes, especially when water temperatures are between 16 and 28C.

Now, the FHI and the fishery have confirmed KHV has been found in two of its pools.

In an update on Thursday (August 14) Wellfield Pools said: "It’s not the news we wanted, we have had the results back and we have KHV in Jacks Pool and Island Pool.

"Fish deaths have eased over the last few days so we hope we have got through the worst of it.

A fish with Koi herpesvirus (KHV) disease

"Jacks and Island have to go two clear weeks without a mortality before being reopened.

"We are keeping the whole fishery closed for the time being until this hot weather passes to keep the rest of our pools and stock safe.

"Water temperatures are very high and fish will be under enough stress as it is. It’s been a tough week and not something I would wish on any other fishery.

"Thank you to anglers for their support and understanding and thank you to the local fisheries that have offered their help, advice and equipment. We will bounce back from this."

It's the second fishery in Shropshire to have closed to anglers recently due to an outbreak - with Spring Lea Fishery near Pontesford suspending fishing activities last week.

In June, the FHI announced an outbreak had also been found in fishing pools at the Halfpenny Green Wine Estate near Stourbridge.