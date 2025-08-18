Shrewsbury's popular pizza restaurant Dough & Oil in fresh takeaway application

Dough & Oil, which has a restaurant on Castle Street in the town, has applied to Shropshire Council for full planning permission, and listed building consent for a takeaway premises.

The application, which is for the former Adlard's Tobacconists on Shoplatch, also includes details of an extraction system proposed as part of the refurbishment of the shop.

It is the second application from the business to open a takeaway at the premises.

Pizza takeaway plans for the former Adlard's Tobacconists on Shrewsbury's Shoplatch have been resubmitted. Picture: Google

A previous application was withdrawn earlier this year after Shropshire Council's regulatory team and Shrewsbury Town Council raised concerns about the extraction unit and its potential impact on people living in a flat above.

A statement submitted by planning agents Berrys outlines that the business would create 12 jobs.

The proposal requests permission for the installation of a kitchen and food preparation area, a counter and waiting area for customers, the installation of extraction and ventilation equipment, new shop frontage.

The request also asks for part retrospective permission to convert the upper floors into three apartments.

No seating is proposed within the premises and food will be for takeaway and delivery only.

The Dough & Oil restaurant on Shrewsbury's Castle Street.

The proposed opening hours are Monday to Saturday, noon to 10pm, and from noon to 9pm on Sundays.

The planning statement outlines the proposal, saying: "The proposed new shop front has been sensitively designed to reflect the surrounding street scene and listed status of the building.

"It will be constructed of timber with a simple fascia design.

"The addition of a glazing bar to the door helps articulate the vertical emphasis of the building and is consistent with the form of glazing on the upper floors.

"There are no other external alterations proposed on the street elevations with upper floor windows retained.

"The extraction system will be installed to the rear of the building and has been re-designed from previous to accommodate a discrete system which will be installed with a matte black finish.

"The internal alterations are simple with the addition of a counter and pizza oven on the ground floor.

John Adlard pictured in 1949, the year he took over the shop

"The new accommodation on the upper floors has been formed by new internal walls and the removal of internal partitions which are all later additions and not part of the original building."

The premises was formerly home to Adlard's Tobacconists, which operated for 77 years before closing in 2021.

In its heyday, actors George C Scott, George Cole, Robert Hardy and Billy Connolly were among the customers who visited the shop.

A decision on the new plan will be taken at a later date.