Popular pizza restaurant Dough and Oil hopes to open new takeaway in landmark Shrewsbury shop

Dough and Oil, which runs a successful restaurant on Castle Street in the town, has submitted an application to Shropshire Council for 'change of use' to allow the creation of a new business in the town centre.

The firm is looking to open a takeaway at 6 Shoplatch.

Dough and Oil already has a successful restaurant on Castle Street

The premises was formerly home to Adlard's Tobacconists, which operated for 77 years before closing in 2021.

In its heyday, actors George C Scott, George Cole, Robert Hardy and Billy Connolly were among the customers who visited the shop.

A planning statement submitted to Shropshire Council on Dough and Oil's behalf states: "The application seeks consent to change the use of a former retail shop to a hot food takeaway (pizza and associated products) on the ground floor and basement."

It adds: "The ground floor was previously occupied by Adlard's Tobacconists and for many years the upper floors had been underused prior to the three bedsit flats as referred to in the planning history of the site.

"The site is within Shrewsbury town centre and is surrounded by a variety of uses that you would expect to see in such a sustainable area with late night operators, including shops, pubs, bars and restaurants."

The document states that if the change of use application is successful, more detailed plans will be put forward for shop alterations and frontage.

John Adlard pictured in 1949, the year he took over the shop

It says: "If approvals are forthcoming for the works as set out in the application, then further full and listed building applications for a new shop front and internal alterations will be forthcoming, dependent on the applicant’s finalised details for the layout and potential shopfront alterations."

The proposed opening hours would be from 12pm noon to 10pm from Monday to Saturday, and from noon to 9pm on Sundays.

The planning statement adds: "During the above times the premises will be open to the public which will include all deliveries/collections.

"However, deliveries from suppliers may arrive at the premises from 7am hours."

The document also says that approximately 12 members of staff will be employed, with four staff members on site at any one time - but adds this may be subject to change once the premises are open.

A decision on the plans will be taken at a later date.