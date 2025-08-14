Bishop’s Castle gets round-the-clock access to new defibrillator

Thanks to the generousity of Bishop's Castle Town Council and the permission of the Management Committee at The Wintles in the town a new defibrillator has been installed at the South Car Port on the Wintles estate to serve the upper areas of Bishop's Castle.

This unit will be available 24 hours a day and provides coverage at the top end of the town along with the other units already available.

Full details of the sites of all the defibrillators in Bishop's Castle can be found on The Circuit website.