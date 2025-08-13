The authority said that its 'Shropshire Local' services, which include support, assistance, and guidance to other organisations, would be available in a number of new towns on a limited basis.

The new locations include Whitchurch, Shifnal, Albrighton, Broseley, and Bishop's Castle.

Councillor Alex Wagner, Shropshire Council’s deputy leader, said: “We are thrilled to expand Shropshire Local, our in-person customer service offer to even more locations across the county.

“We’re committed to making council services more accessible and convenient for all of our residents, particularly in more rural areas, and hope that this stands as testament to doing just that.

“The dedicated team are excellent, providing support with all sorts of things including housing benefit, blue badge applications, concessionary travel, council tax support, council tax, Homepoint, highways, waste, and more.

“I would really encourage everyone to visit our new locations and take advantage of the new in-person services we’re offering to many more communities.”

Councillors Alex Wagner and Heather Kidd at the Shropshire Local counter at The Guildhall in Shrewsbury.=

The new locations and timings are as follows:

Whitchurch Library – Every first Tuesday of the month from 10am to 4pm

Shifnal Library – Friday, August 15, and Friday, September 12, from 10am to 4pm

Albrighton Library – Tuesday, August 19, and Tuesday, September 16, from 10am to 12.30pm

Broseley Library – Tuesday, August 19, and Tuesday, September 16, from 2pm to 4pm

Bishop's Castle, Enterprise House – Thursday, September 4, and Thursday, September 18, from 10am to 4pm

The new locations are in addition to the existing ones at the following venues:

Shrewsbury, The Guildhall – Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 5pm

Ludlow Library – Monday to Friday (closed Thursday) from 9.30am to 5pm

Oswestry Library – Every week on a Thursday, 10am to 4pm

Bridgnorth Library – Every week on a Monday 10am to 4pm (except bank holidays)

Market Drayton Library – Every third Wednesday of the month, 10am to 4pm

Councillor Wagner added: “Our Shropshire Local service has already started in Bishop’s Castle and it was a huge success. Our staff had a busy day helping residents with things such as blue badge, council tax and concessionary travel and they were made very welcome by the team from Enterprise House.

“Our staff are excited to get out and about more across the county and look forward to seeing you soon!”

The Shropshire Local service is no longer based at Shrewsbury Library.

A statement from the council explained the change saying: "This move has enabled the council to expand its Shropshire Local service to cover more of the county, ensuring that some of its more rural areas have access to in-person council support."

For more information about Shropshire Local and its locations, visit the council’s website here.