Police searching for missing Shrewsbury girl who was last seen on Friday in Telford town centre

Elizabeth, who is 16, was last seen in Telford between 2.45pm and 3.15pm on Friday (August 15).

Police say she had got the X10 bus from Shrewsbury to Telford before walking around the town centre for about 30 minutes.

She was seen exiting Telford Centre by the northeast exit (by McDonald's), possibly getting directions to Telford Central railway station from three males.

Elizabeth pictured on CCTV footage from Telford town centre

Elizabeth was last seen walking in the direction of the railway station just before 3.15pm.

West Mercia Police says it is possible she caught a train from Telford and headed to either Birmingham, Gloucester or London.

Elizabeth, from Shrewsbury, has been reported missing

Elizabeth is described as around 4ft 11ins to 5ft tall, of mixed heritage, with black and pink dyed hair, worn down.

She was last seen wearing a black dress, grey denim jacket, and brown and white Jordan trainers. She had a rucksack with a metal bottle in the side pocket of the bag.

A police spokesperson said: "We are concerned for Elizabeth’s wellbeing and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to call us on 01743 237414."