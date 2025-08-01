Firefighters called to motor garage near Bishop's Castle after 'freak' blaze involving car

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.52am today (August 1) reporting a fire at J A Price Motor Engineers in Lydham.

One fire crew was sent from Bishop's Castle station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved one car. The fire was out upon the arrival of crews.

A spokesperson for J A Price Motor Engineers said it was a "minor" fire, describing it as a "freak little incident".

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and small gear to cool the vehicle.

Crews were finished at the scene by 8.12am.