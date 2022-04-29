'Lucky' driver escapes without injury after heavy crash into hedge

Photo: Bishop's Castle Police

Pictures posted online by Bishop's Castle Police showed the car on the side of the B4385 near Lydbury North with its front end badly smashed up.

South Shropshire Cops tweeted: "Elderly driver was luckily only walking wounded."

And Superintendent Stuart Bill added: "Very lucky by the look of that damage."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was scrambled to the road at 1.39pm to reports of a road traffic collision.

Fire engines including the rescue tender were sent from stations in Bishop's Castle, Craven Arms and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

When they arrived they found one vehicle in a hedge.

The fire service reported that it had been a crash involving one vehicle.

"One female casualty had self-extricated with no obvious signs of injury," they stated.

Fire crews used small gear and tools to make the vehicle electrically safe.

Their stop message was received by fire control at 1.53pm.