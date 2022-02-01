Notification Settings

Talk on restoring Shropshire's roadside verges

By David Tooley

A talk on restoring Shropshire's verges will be held in Bishop's Castle on February 10.

A wildflower patch
The winter talk called ‘Going Wild in BC’ had been planned for February 3 but has been shifted back a week and will be held at Bishop's Castle Town Hall at 7pm for 7.30pm.

Janet Cobb will be speaking about how roadside verges offer an opportunity to start to reverse the 97 per cent loss of wildflower meadows. She will also be showing examples of restoration work and telling people how they can help.

Donations will be welcome to cover costs and there will be a bar selling beer, wine and soft drinks.

