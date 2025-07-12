Watch historic Lancaster Bomber flying over the West Midlands - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight schedule

A Lancaster Bomber flew over parts of the West Midlands homes on July 12.

Lucy Harvey, who was near Ocker Hill at the time, managed to record the moment the aircraft flew over.

Sarah Evans also recorded the Lancaster Bomber flying over Baxterley.

The Lancaster Bomber flew over the Newport Show following a flypast at Baddesley Ensor Party in the Park in Warwickshire - flying over Dudley on the way.

Lancaster Bomber flies near Ocker Hill in the West Midlands.

The Lancaster Bomber

The Avro Lancaster is the most famous and successful RAF heavy bomber of World War Two.

It was designed by Roy Chadwick and his Avro team, with the prototype making its first flight in January 1941.

Six major companies built 7377 aircraft at ten factories on two continents. At the height of production, over 1,100,000 men and women were employed working for over 920 companies. There are only two airworthy Lancasters left in the world.

Lancaster Bomber flies over Baxterley, North Warwickshire.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight July and August 2025 schedule

L = Lancaster, S = Spitfire, H = Hurricane, D = Dakota

July 2025

• 18 July - Royal International Air Tattoo, RAF Fairford - LSH

• 19 July - Royal International Air Tattoo, RAF Fairford - LSH

• 20 July - Royal International Air Tattoo, RAF Fairford - LSH

• 26 July - Shuttleworth Summer Air Show - LSH

• 26 July - Old Buckenham Air Show - L

• 27 July - Old Buckenham Air Show - L

August 2025

• 09 August - Blackpool Air Show - LSH

• 10 August - Blackpool Air Show - LSH

• 14 August - Eastbourne International Airshow - LSH

• 15 August - Eastbourne International Airshow - LSH

• 16 August - Eastbourne International Airshow - LSH

• 16 August - Shuttleworth Flying Proms - L

• 16 August - Manston International Airshow Flypast

• 17 August - Manston International Airshow Flypast

• 17 August - Eastbourne International Airshow - LSH

• 20 August - Cromer Carnival - SH

• 21 August - Clacton Airshow - DSH

• 22 August - Clacton Airshow - DSH

• 23 August - Somme Aerien International

• 24 August - Somme Aerien International

• 25 August - Props & Pistons - East Kirkby - LSH

• 30 August - Shuttleworth Best of British Air Show Flypast - S

• 30 August - Southport Airshow - LSH

• 31 August - Southport Airshow - LSH