New bus timetables set to come into effect as Arriva takes over Telford services

Bus company Arriva has announced that it will be taking over the council’s Travel Telford branded bus routes 100, 101, 102, 103, 104 and 105 from later this month.

The firm has also announced that it will continue to operate the ‘Travel Telford’ 99A and 99C services.

Arriva said there will be “minor updates” to the timetables for the 100, 101, 102, 103, 104 and 105 and the 99A and 99C services will have buses running at an increased frequency of every 60 minutes.

The company has published new timetables on its website.

The council said it will roll out a series of ‘service enhancements’ across the network from July 21.

These will include more frequent buses on key routes, improved early evening and weekend coverage, better access to timetable information, clearer and more accessible services and a £2 bus fare.

Telford & Wrekin Council is one of the few councils in the country that operates its own bus services, to ‘keep communities connected’. It is also calling on the Government and partners for long-term support.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, (Labour, Donnington) the cabinet member for the economy and transport, said: “We’re proud of the work our teams have done to listen to residents and act on what they’ve told us.

“These changes are about making everyday journeys easier, more reliable, and better value for money.

“Our council-run buses are already carrying over 600,000 journeys – and we’re just getting started.

“This is a big step forward for public transport in Telford and Wrekin, and we’re excited to share even more improvements in the weeks ahead.”

Councillor Ollie Vickers with a £2 coin for his bus fare. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The council said timetable updates reflect the changes that matter most to passengers and deliverable within budgetary restraints.

Changes are supported by £3.5 million of government funding which supports infrastructure improvements such as additional bus shelters and expanded real-time passenger information.

A spokesperson said the changes are designed to make everyday travel “simpler, more dependable, and better suited to the needs of residents – whether commuting to work, attending medical appointments, or enjoying a day out”.

The council said it has used residents’ feedback to ‘directly shape’ changes after being told of infrequent services, overcrowding at peak times, and limited evening options.

Buses will also receive a new look to make sure that council-operated buses are easy to spot, well-maintained, and aligned with the borough’s commitment to affordable travel.

The updated buses are set to begin appearing in August. Until then, passengers may see a mix of vehicle appearances as the transition takes place.

Councillor Vickers added: “It’s a difficult balancing act to protect and develop vital routes.”

Users can view real-time bus and train arrivals, plan routes that combine walking, cycling, and public transport, and follow step-by-step directions by using the Citymapper app across the borough.