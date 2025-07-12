Car crashes into Telford home - emergency services on scene

The incident happened in Cyril Hayward Court, Hadley, after 2pm today (Saturday, July 11).

A video shared with the Shropshire Star by Danny Morris shows a fire engine, a number of firefighters and four police officers on the scene.

A red car has crashed into a Telford home. Photo from video by Danny Morris.

It appears a red car has collided with the house, but it is unclear at this moment to determine whether there has been damage to either the vehicle or the home.

Emergency services have been contacted for a comment.

This is an ongoing incident. More to follow.