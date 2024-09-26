'A sustainable future': Work starts on new homes for rural Shropshire village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Work is due to start on 13 'affordable' homes in Chirbury is starting onsite this month with Shropshire Rural Housing Association appointing SJ Roberts Construction as the contractors to build the new homes.

Association bosses say the development, on land owned by Powis Estates, will meet an urgent need for housing in the area, with preference to the new homes being given to local people.

The homes are for social rent with grant funding being provided by Homes England and Shropshire Council.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing, said it has been in the planning stage for some time and the team is 'absolutely delighted' to be getting started.

A computer generated image of the new development

He said: “There is a significant need for affordable housing in the Chirbury area, as indeed there is across rural Shropshire, and I know there is excitement in the local community about this scheme getting under way.”

Sam Hine, Chair of the Board of Shropshire Rural Housing, said: “Good quality housing which can be afforded by local people is vital to ensure rural communities like Chirbury can thrive.

“Amenities such as village shops, pubs and schools only survive if enough people live in the area to support them.

"New affordable housing schemes like this one at Chirbury are so important in keeping villages vibrant. It is great to see the development finally getting underway.”

Managing Director of SJ Roberts Construction, Mike Sambrook, said: “We have built a strong track record of delivering quality, affordable homes in the areas where they’re most needed, so it is an honour to be partnering with Shropshire Rural Housing on this scheme in Chirbury.

“When developing in a rural location, it’s imperative that we remain mindful of the needs of that community and we’re confident that these two, three and four- bedroom homes will absolutely meet that requirement.”

'A sustainable future for the village'

Speaking on behalf of Powis Estates, Jonathan Herbert, Viscount Clive, said: “I am delighted that after a lot of hard work and planning put in by all of the partners that this development is getting under way.

“These homes will ensure a more sustainable future for the village of Chirbury and the wider community. This development is testament to what can be achieved through strong partnerships and a shared vision for a sustainable future and investing in local communities.”

Councillor Dean Carroll, cabinet member for housing and assets at Shropshire Council, added: “This development is a fantastic example of how we are addressing the housing needs in rural areas.

“We believe that everyone in Shropshire deserves a home that meets their needs and supports their wellbeing, and that affordable housing is key to achieving this goal.

“Our housing strategy sets out our commitment to developing more affordable homes across Shropshire, especially in rural areas like Chirbury where there is high demand.

“We are very proud in Shropshire that we are one of the best performing local authorities in the country for rural exception sites. We continue to work closely with housing associations, like Shropshire Rural Housing Association, developers, landowners and communities to identify suitable sites and deliver high-quality homes that meet local needs and aspirations.”