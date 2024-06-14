Meet the Shropshire heroes whose 'incredible efforts' are recognised in King's Birthday Honours

The honours, which include OBEs, an MBE and a BEM, come in recognition of a host of selfless efforts, from charity support to public service.

As well as the five county residents named in the list there is one face that will be instantly recognisable to the people of Shropshire in the shape of TV presenter Nick Owen, who receives an MBE for services to broadcasting.

Across the county, Bishop's Castle's Heather Keates, Chief Executive Officer of Community Money Advice, is awarded the OBE for services to debt advice.

Gareth Michael Niblett of Telford also receives the OBE for services to benefit and pension provision in his role as an Incident and Crisis Response Business Partner for the Department for Work and Pensions.