Police catch several speeding motorists in south Shropshire

On Wednesday (April 16), Safer Neighbourhood Teams conducted speed enforcement operations in Ludlow after residents reported concerns of speeding.

Four motorists were caught speeding in the area in total.

Police checked more than 200 vehicles along Parys Road in Ludlow.

One vehicle was recorded driving at 40mph.

Three motorists were captured speeding along Overton Road.

Motorists who were caught speeding will now receive a letter through their door.

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "The drivers found speeding will now be sent a notice of intended prosecution letter.

"The survey is in line with the parish council priorities. Speed surveys are conducted at various times and days, throughout your local area by the designated SNT in conjunction with parish councils."