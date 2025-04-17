Calls for 'rethink' on police funding with West Mercia to benefit from only a dozen new officers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson has thrown the Government's 'Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee' into question, calling for "fairer" funding for rural areas.

The Government announced its allocations on April 9. Data showed that the West Mercia allocation is worth £3.1 million.

The Home Office website says it expected West Mercia to add 31 full time police officers, 20 full time PCSOs, and 15 special constables.

However, West Mercia's Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, said the figures will only result in a "tiny uplift" with cuts being made elsewhere.

He revealed that the force is likely to only recruit 12 new officers and that 19 officers will be "moved from back-office roles into frontline policing and replaced by new civilian staff".

Stuart Anderson MP at Church Stretton Police Station.

Following on from the news, Mr Anderson said funding formulas require "updating with a rural uplift".

The South Shropshire MP has pointed to a hike in employers' National Insurance Contributions (NICs) that he said in March will leave West Mercia with a £11.3 million deficit.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "The last government boosted police officer numbers to a record high, with an extra 330 recruits for West Mercia. The new government promised to keep this momentum going. Yet, its hike in employer's National Insurance Contributions has created a significant shortfall in funding that risks recruitment plans.

"Its 'Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee' has now been thrown into question, since more than half of promised recruits for West Mercia are already working for the police force.

"Ministers must urgently rethink their approach to ensure our police have the resources they need to improve their presence and protect our communities in South Shropshire and beyond."