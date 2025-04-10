Government funding to provide new police officers but commissioner says honesty is needed over real impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The government confirmed its Neighbourhood Policing grant allocations for 2025/26 yesterday - Wednesday, April 9.

The data shows that the West Mercia allocation is worth £3,108,283.

The announcement also includes projections of what the funding will pay for.

The Home Office website says it expects West Mercia to add 31 full time police officers, 20 full time PCSOs, and 15 special constables.

But, West Mercia's Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, says the figures will only result in a "tiny uplift" due to "uncomfortable cuts being made elsewhere".

Figures from the commissioner's officer show what it believes the funding will pay for.

It says that the reality of the projection for 31 new full time police officers will equate to the recruitment of 12 new officers, while 19 officers "will be moved from back-office roles into frontline policing and replaced by new civilian staff".

It added that instead of 20 new full-time PCSOs, it is proposed 20 PCSOs would be re-categorised into a different function.

The force has a total of 2,501 officers.

Reacting to the announcement Mr Campion said: “Any support from the Government to help my mission to keep communities safe is welcome, however it’s important they are honest with the public.

“Whilst there will be 12 new police officers recruited; this is a tiny uplift across a huge force area, and it does not re-balance the uncomfortable cuts being made elsewhere.

“Rather than seeking short term political gain with a smoke and mirrors announcement, the public expect the government of the day, that sets out a long-term plan which supports PCCs and Chief Constables, to deliver improvements for the communities they serve."