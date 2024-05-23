How you can meet an award-winning writer in Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Writing West Midlands is hosting a morning of discussion and networking event for emerging and established writers on Saturday, June 8.

The meet will take place at Gather Space in Ludlow between 11am and 12.30pm.

Writing West Midlands will welcome award-winning guest speaker, Liz Hyder, who is currently working on her fourth novel.

The Ludlow-based writer won the 'Waterstones Children’s Book Award for Older Readers' for her debut book for young adults, Bearmouth, which was also named 'The Times Children’s Book of the Year'.

Writing West Midlands', Jonathan Davidson, will host the event. Writers are invited to network, share ideas, and hear from industry professionals.

Refreshments will be available.

Booking and further information can be found at: https://writingwestmidlands.org/events/in-person-regional-writer-meet-up-ludlow/