Man caught in car packed with cocaine at the break of dawn in Telford had drugs 'for personal use', court told

Aiden Graham was spotted behind the wheel in Telford by police at 4.45am on January 14 of 2023, prosecutor Richard Davenport told Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday (July 11).

Graham, who is 32, was driving the Ford Focus, his brother was in the front passenger seat and when police searched the car they found 21 wraps of cocaine plus an iPhone in its centre console.

On the street the cocaine, totalling 9.81 grams, would be worth between £490 and £981, the court heard.