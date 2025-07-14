West Midlands: Woman ordered to tear down Premier League executive box-sized dormer from Victorian home

A woman who spent thousands renovating her Victorian home has been ordered to tear down a huge dormer after it was branded a "monstrosity".

Rozia Hussian, 43, built a large extension on top of her 125-year-old terraced property in Worcester.

Records show the mid-terraced house was bought for £100,000 in 2003 and pictures show the outside was in a shabby condition with peeling paint and chipped brick work.

Over the last four years, the three-bedroom house on Wyld’s Lane, has undergone a complete makeover and according to Rightmove it is now worth up to £320,000.

A wall and intercom system has been installed at the front of the house while a large dormer was built on top of the two-storey house.

Mrs Hussain now faces having to demolish the dormer after Worcester City Council rejected her retrospective planning application.

Worcester City Council say the dormer “creates significant harm to the character and appearance of the existing property”

The council said: “By virtue of its size, design and position, the addition of the large box dormer to the front of the property results in detrimental impact and creates significant harm to the character and appearance of the existing property and wider street scene in which it sits.

“The dormer at Wylds Lane is much more visually intrusive than the approved, well-designed, more subtle addition.”

Retrospective plans for a dormer at a house in Wylds Lane, Worcester, have been rejected by Worcester City Council.

Mrs Hussain says “I don't think it looks too big”

Mrs Hussain, who owns a newsagents in the city, said: “I don’t know anything about the planning application being rejected. I don't think it looks too big."

Her neighbours have been mixed in their reaction to the council decision.

Resident says the property “now looks modern and clean”

One said: “I think the house looks much better now.

“It was in a terrible state a few years ago but it now looks modern and clean.

“The dormer doesn’t really bother me but I think some people are concerned because it looks right onto their properties.”

Aerial image of the dormer at a house in Wylds Lane, Worcester.

Resident says “it would be grossly unfair if this woman was allowed to have a large dormer on her property”

Another resident, who lives nearby in a similar property, said: “A few years ago I applied to have a dormer on my house but it was refused.

“The reason the council gave was because it would not be in keeping with the area or sympathetic to the age and heritage of the property.

“In my view I just think that it would be grossly unfair if this woman was allowed to have a large dormer on her property when I was not.

“I mean the extension is very big. It looks like an executive box you get at Premier League football grounds.

"When my friend visited he asked what the monstrosity was on one of the houses so it's clearly noticeable to people."

Mrs Hussain has three months to tear down the dormer or face enforcement action.

City spokesperson says “They have three months to carry out the works”

A city spokesperson said: "An enforcement notice was served on 17 June that comes into effect on 17 July.

"This requires the applicant to remove the dormer and restore the roof or adapt the current dormer so that it complies with the planning permission given.

"They have three months to carry out the works.

"They have until 17 July to appeal against the notice."