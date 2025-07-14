Jailed: Shrewsbury drugs gang including 16-year-old dealer preyed on addicts - including one who later died

Leah Key, Ibraheem Fiaz and Robert Loveland, who were all teenagers at the time, and Jamie Lewis, have been locked up after peddling crack cocaine and heroin in Shrewsbury in the summer of 2022.

The names of two addicts were mentioned in proceedings at Shrewsbury Crown Court: a man who was supplied with drugs and a woman who was “cuckooed” in her own home.

It was not mentioned in court that the woman died last year, with an inquest concluding her death was “drug-related”, according to the coroner's office.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how the four dealers were helping run the “Rocky” line for “bossman” Nleya Lang - a 28-year-old from Weston Road, Birmingham, who is serving a seven-year jail sentence for supplying class A drugs in Shropshire.

The court heard how on June 20, 2022, Key and Fiaz, both now 22, conducted a deal.

They were dropped off at B&Q in Battlefield Road before getting a taxi to a house in Chantry Place, near Meole Brace Secondary School and The Priory School.

That house was the home of the late woman who was being “cuckooed” - a practice in which dealers take over an addict’s home as a base for peddling drugs.

Key went to meet the male addict to carry out a drug deal in the vicinity of two schools in Meole Brace, but police caught and detained them both.

Key told officers her name was “Kayleigh”, a lie she also told the taxi company she booked her lift with.

She had £120 worth of crack cocaine and heroin on her in wraps, as well as a mobile phone and £25 in cash.

That evening, police searched her address and found a bag of cannabis and a bank letter belonging to the woman being cuckooed.

'I don't even know what they are'