'Jail absolutely terrifies him' - Barrister pleads for former prison officer turned burglar to be spared jail

Samuel Ward, 37, of Hislop Road, Rugeley, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting three offencesL burglary, perverting the course of justice, and sending a communication with intent to cause harm.

Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, said that Ward had targeted the home of his fiancee's parents in Coalport, while they were on holiday in January.

He stole jewellery and watches worth a total of £5,500.

The court was told that the couple had been away for several weeks, and neighbours contacted them to alert them that a window was open.

When they returned they discovered the missing items.

Ms Francis said that doorbell CCTV subsequently revealed Ward entering the property, using his fiancee's key to get in.

A box he was seen carrying in the footage was later discovered in his car.

The court was told that as police investigated the theft Ward provided police with an email purporting to be from his employers, saying he had been in a meeting at the time of the crime.