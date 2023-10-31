Met Office issues weather warnings as Storm Ciaran approaches region

By Sunil MiddaSouth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Weather forecasters have warned of a danger to life from strong winds and possible flying debris as Storm Ciaran is set to hit the UK.

Stormy weather is set to hit the region.
Stormy weather is set to hit the region.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for large parts of the country on Wednesday evening, and also an amber warning for much of the south coast of England on Thursday as Storm Ciaran threatens to batter parts of the country.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued including for parts of South Shropshire.

The forecaster warned that very strong north-westerly winds could disrupt travel and cause structural damage to buildings while flying debris could bring a danger to life.

Gusts are likely to reach 70mph-80mph in some areas, whilst roads, bridges and railway lines may also close while trains and planes are at risk of delays.

The weather warning on the Met Office website states:

  • Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

  • Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

  • Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

  • Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

The yellow warnings for wind and rain are in place for Wednesday and Friday this week.

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said Storm Ciaran was “likely to be a notch down” in intensity from Storm Babet, but flooding could still occur because the ground is “so laden with water” and river levels “are at their highest”.

The meteorologist told Sky News the key features of Storm Ciaran would be “wind damage” and a “lot of rain”, adding the rain would “slowly move northward”.

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Environment
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News