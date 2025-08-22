Left-wing activists vandalise mini-roundabout with 'Love All Stop Hate' graffiti tag
A Birmingham mini-roundabout has been vandalised with a 'Love All Stop Hate' graffiti message, painted over a St George's Cross that appeared during a flag debate.
The dispute began when the council removed around 200 England flags from lampposts on safety grounds, prompting residents to launch “Operation Raise the Colours” and paint crosses on several roundabouts.
'Potentially hazardous' graffiti
City officials have condemned the graffiti as unlawful and potentially hazardous for drivers. West Midlands Police say they are investigating and will act if a complaint of criminal damage is made.
'Reckless vandalism'
Opinion remains split: some locals welcome the message as a call for unity, while others criticise any street-level painting as reckless vandalism.
